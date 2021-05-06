There are many bottomless brunches around town, but this one will definitely have you singing from the rooftops… quite literally!

The Imperial on Bourke have launched their Broadway Brunch on the Rooftop – two hours of free flowing drinks with live performances of your favourite show tunes. Theatre fans, get around this one.

For $70 per person, you and your crew can relive the magic of iconic songs from Wicked, Frozen, Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables and more whilst sipping on spritzes, wine and beer.

Everyone gets to choose a dish from the brunch menu which includes delicious Pav Hotcake, Sesame Schnitzel, Chorizo Baked Eggs and of course the good old Smashed Avo.

It’s the perfect way to gear up for a matinee performance or just an opportunity to immerse yourself on Melbourne’s theatre district.

Plus, the show tunes change on the regular so there is all the more reason to keep coming back to the Imperial for more!

Imperial on Bourke’s Broadway Brunch on the Rooftop is on every Saturday from 11am-1pm. It’s $70 per person and includes one brunch dish and unlimited spritzes, wine and beer for two hours. Head here for more info.

