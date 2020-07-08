There’s nothing we love more than banana bread and Cadbury’s Caramilk. So, what if you blended the two together? Voila – you’ve got a work of gastronomic art!

New Zealand fruit company Dole has put together the most delectable banana cake recipe featuring Caramilk ganache and vanilla buttercream icing, topped with chopped up bits of Caramilk. Who else is salivating at the thought?

Enough is enough. Let’s get to the recipe already!

Ingredients:

For the cake:

250g butter, at room temperature

1 cup golden caster sugar

4 eggs, at room temperature

2 tsp vanilla extract

4 ripe bananas, large, peeled and mashed

2 tsp baking soda

½ cup hot milk

3 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ block of Cadbury Caramilk, broken into squares

For the Caramilk ganache:

Advertisement

Advertisement

1 block (190g) Cadbury Caramilk

200g cream

For the vanilla buttercream icing:

100g butter, room temperature

2 cups icing sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp milk

To serve:

½ block of Cadbury Caramilk, chopped, to decorate

Method:

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Preheat oven to 180°C bake. Line two medium (22cm diameter) cake tins with baking paper.

2. Beat butter and sugar until creamy. Beat in eggs, one at a time, then vanilla and bananas.

3. Dissolve baking soda in hot milk, add to mixture and stir to combine.

4. Sift in flour and baking powder and fold gently into mixture until just combined. Do not overmix.

5. Divide mixture between prepared tins and smooth tops. Gently press squares of Caramilk chocolate into the cake batter.

5. Bake for 45 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean and the top is golden and springy to the touch. Allow to cool in tins and then turn out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

6. While the cakes are cooling, prepare the Caramilk ganache. In a bain marie, gently heat the cream over a low heat until small bubbles begin to appear.

7. Remove the cream from the heat and add the chocolate. Stir gently until the chocolate is almost fully melted.

8. Use a whisk to combine the two until the ganache becomes glossy. Cool in the refrigerator and stir occasionally. It will gradually thicken over time – it can take around two hours to get to the desired texture. Any remaining ganache can be stored in the refrigerator for three to four days.

9. When the ganache is cool, prepare the vanilla buttercream. In a medium bowl, cream butter with icing sugar, adding ½ cup at a time.

10. Add in vanilla and milk and beat with an electric beater until well smooth and fluffy. You may need to add more milk to reach desired consistency.

11. Once the cake is cool and the Caramilk ganache thick enough to hold its shape, spread the ganache on the top of one cake, gently place the second on top and ice with the buttercream as desired.

Advertisement

Advertisement

12. Drizzle the remaining ganache over the iced cake, and gently arrange chopped and whole pieces of Caramilk on top.

Cake can be stored in a sealed container in a cool place for 2-3 days.

(Source: Dole, NZ)