It’s always exciting when a new McDonald’s pops up a little bit closer to home. Fancy new fixtures AND less time to get your hands on a burger? It’s a good day.

However, this is no ordinary Macca’s. It’s the 1000th Australian store, and to mark the milestone, they have gone ALL OUT!

The new store, nestled in the Melbourne suburb of Melton South, happens to be the first sustainable flagship restaurant. There is a feature live green wall, rainwater tanks and a recycling station for Happy Meal toys and rubbish.

Shown off in a now-viral video by TikTok user @nrrbb.b, other features at the store include electric car charging in the car park, a community art board and a playground made with recycled materials.

We think this Macca’s is going to be very, very popular!

