I LOVE seeing names brands come with up to get away with using certain flavours and brands and this is the perfect example!

Brownes Dairy has released a new line of flavoured milk, the ‘Seriously Flavoured’ Milk and the three variants include…

The ‘Cinny Bun’ – flavoured with an ‘iconic’ cinnamon bun flavour which you know what? Fair enough, people can make cinnamon buns anywhere, it isn’t necessarily a ‘Cinnabon’ rip. The ‘Caramelised Biscuit’ – a ‘smooth’ caramelised biscuit flavour which doesn’t sound sus but on the packaging of the milk carton they’ve used the ICONIC Belgian Lotus Biscoff Biscuit, which you can tell by the signature design on the edge of the rectangle cookie. The ‘Gold Smooth Caramel White Chocolate’ – a smooth, creamy caramel white chocolate which is literally just what Caramilk is and they use the same ‘Caramilk’ yellow on the carton.

I am an investigative genius obviously.

Look, this is NO shade to Brownes, because no one else is doing it and I want to try ALL these flavours!

The cartons go for $3.50 a pop for a 600ml drink and you’ll be able to find them at Woolworths, various IGA/Foodlands and Independent supermarkets.

Advertisement

Advertisement