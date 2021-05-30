Want a beer that is so flavourful that you’ll need a 6-pack just to figure it out? Prancing Pony Brewery has unveiled their new IPA and oh boy, this is one interesting flavour combination.

The beer entitled ‘Freak Show’, is indeed as its name suggests. The experimental IPA was unveiled at GABS Festival in Melbourne and is now available throughout South Australia in cans, cartons and on tap.

We don’t know where to start with this one as their tasting notes are described “like nanna’s entire spice cabinet in a barrel of hot rum.”

“A spicy, 20 megaton fruit bomb. Think banana split on vanilla ice cream with berries poured in, finished with cinnamon. But wait, there’s more. One half of a dried fig on each side, a hint of cherry, cardamon and a swig of Caribbean spiced rum, topped with a squirt of orange cream, more berries, a clump of candy floss, decorated with a jasmine flower.”

With a limited run, you’ll have to be quick to get your hands on the new concoction as it won’t be brewing again for at least another 12 months!

Have a taste of the Freak Show, available at the following bottleshops:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Crafers Inn

Cellarbrations

Nairne

Woodside

Flagstaff Hill

Mt Barker

Advertisement

Advertisement

Semaphore

Frewville

Rezz and Moana

Fassina Liquor Stores

Urban Cellars Mt Barker

Belair Fine Wines

Advertisement

Advertisement

Booze Bros Unley

Booze Bros Duck Inn

Hannahville Hotel

Thirsty Camel Modbury Plaza

The Gully Hotel

Parade Cellars

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hutt Street Cellars

Old Spot Cellars

Soon to be available on tap at:

The Crafers Inn

The Barker Hotel

Nola

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cry Baby

Siberia

Barossa Valley Brewing Co.

Prancing Pony Brewery

Get all the info on Prancing Pony Brewing on their website.