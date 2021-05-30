Want a beer that is so flavourful that you’ll need a 6-pack just to figure it out? Prancing Pony Brewery has unveiled their new IPA and oh boy, this is one interesting flavour combination.
The beer entitled ‘Freak Show’, is indeed as its name suggests. The experimental IPA was unveiled at GABS Festival in Melbourne and is now available throughout South Australia in cans, cartons and on tap.
We don’t know where to start with this one as their tasting notes are described “like nanna’s entire spice cabinet in a barrel of hot rum.”
“A spicy, 20 megaton fruit bomb. Think banana split on vanilla ice cream with berries poured in, finished with cinnamon. But wait, there’s more. One half of a dried fig on each side, a hint of cherry, cardamon and a swig of Caribbean spiced rum, topped with a squirt of orange cream, more berries, a clump of candy floss, decorated with a jasmine flower.”
With a limited run, you’ll have to be quick to get your hands on the new concoction as it won’t be brewing again for at least another 12 months!
Have a taste of the Freak Show, available at the following bottleshops:
The Crafers Inn
Cellarbrations
Nairne
Woodside
Flagstaff Hill
Mt Barker
Semaphore
Frewville
Rezz and Moana
Fassina Liquor Stores
Urban Cellars Mt Barker
Belair Fine Wines
Booze Bros Unley
Booze Bros Duck Inn
Hannahville Hotel
Thirsty Camel Modbury Plaza
The Gully Hotel
Parade Cellars
Hutt Street Cellars
Old Spot Cellars
Soon to be available on tap at:
The Crafers Inn
The Barker Hotel
Nola
Cry Baby
Siberia
Barossa Valley Brewing Co.
Prancing Pony Brewery
Get all the info on Prancing Pony Brewing on their website.