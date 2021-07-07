It’s not every day that you’ll see a diner offering bottomless cocktails, but if you’ve been manifesting it for a while, the universe has finally delivered.

Your Saturdays are about to get a whole lot sweeter… ‘Bottomless & Beachy’ has returned to Pontoon St Kilda Beach!

For $65 per person, you’ll be able to enjoy those bayside views as you sip on unlimited cocktails straight from the bar for 90 minutes. If you start to feel like something different, there is also wine, beer and bubbles on deck as well.

That’s not all you’ll get – each person will enjoy a signature main from the menu, which includes flat fish ‘n’ chips, cheeseburgers, wood grilled sirloin or even specials like grilled barramundi. I’m licking my lips already.

Sounds like something you and your squad would be all over? Bottomless & Beachy kicks off every Saturday from 12pm-5pm throughout Winter. Bookings are essential – head here.

