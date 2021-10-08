Christmas is fast approaching and you know what that means… novelty advent calendars!

This year, Melbourne bar Brunswick Aces have thrown their hat in the ring with a fresh take on the festive tradition which will treat adults who like to keep things in moderation – The Non Alcoholic Advent Calendar.

The team behind the bar broke down barriers by opening the Brunswick Aces Distillery in 2017 so it’s guaranteed that each day will provide the best in non-boozy beers. You’ll find 25 in total behind the little windows from international and domestic producers ranging from citrus IPA, lager, sours and stout.

You’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on it – there are only 500 available! They are currently on sale for $99 each on the Brunswick Aces website and ready to be shipped from November. If you or someone you know likes life on the sober side, this is the perfect early Christmas gift.

