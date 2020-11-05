Australian shoppers have spoken and chosen an $8 sweet treat as the best dessert in the Product of The Year Awards.

The Coles Finest chocolate and hazelnut mirror glaze mousse (which comes in a two-pack), took out the top shop after a vote by 9000 Aussie shoppers, with Coles traditional croissants also winning out the bakery category.

This years vote saw a significant shift towards healthy options with 8 of the 29 winners being across the vegetarian/vegan and health food categories.

“We are seeing more customers turn to Coles for affordable luxury items, in addition to their essential groceries,” Coles chief executive commercial and express Greg Davis said.

“We’re also proud that the vast majority of our winning products are locally sourced because we know how important it is to be supporting local producers during these challenging times.”