Who’s ready for some Christmas cake?

According to the Slow Cooker Recipe & Tips Facebook group, it couldn’t be easier.

In fact, it’s so easy you only need a slow cooker and a lazy 3 ingredients:

Mixed fruit

Baileys

Self-raising flour

The recipe has had more than 2,000 reactions, 1,500 comments and has been shared more than 11,000 times!

4-Ingredient Slow Cooker Christmas Cake

1kg mixed fruit (the author of the post said they also added a packet of glacé cherries)

2 cups chocolate milk

1/2 – 3/4 cup Baileys

2 cups self-raising flour

Soak fruit in milk & Baileys for 24 hours.

Fold in flour.

Line slow cooker with 2 layers of baking paper on bottom and sides.

Pour batter in and even out.

Cook on low for 7-8 hours. Pop a tea towel under the lid.

Merry Christmas!

