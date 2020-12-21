Who’s ready for some Christmas cake?
According to the Slow Cooker Recipe & Tips Facebook group, it couldn’t be easier.
In fact, it’s so easy you only need a slow cooker and a lazy 3 ingredients:
- Mixed fruit
- Baileys
- Self-raising flour
The recipe has had more than 2,000 reactions, 1,500 comments and has been shared more than 11,000 times!
4-Ingredient Slow Cooker Christmas Cake
- 1kg mixed fruit (the author of the post said they also added a packet of glacé cherries)
- 2 cups chocolate milk
- 1/2 – 3/4 cup Baileys
- 2 cups self-raising flour
Soak fruit in milk & Baileys for 24 hours.
Fold in flour.
Line slow cooker with 2 layers of baking paper on bottom and sides.
Pour batter in and even out.
Cook on low for 7-8 hours. Pop a tea towel under the lid.
Merry Christmas!