If you can’t make it to the football match but still want to gather with your mates, nothing beats heading to the pub and enjoying some classic food and maybe a drink or two.

Just in time for kick off, The Duke and The Wharf Hotel have got a new bottomless brunch-style deal which will make sure you and your crew get the most out of the game, no matter the score.

From the first bounce of any match that is being played at the MCG or Marvel Stadium, you can grab two hours of bottomless drinks, a classic pub meal plus a half-time footy snack to keep you going until the siren sounds.

Plus, every guest will be given a chance to win free beer when purchasing beer and wine from the bar.

The AFL Bottomless Footy Feast package is available from Saturday March 20. It is $60 per person at The Duke of Wellington and $50 per person at The Wharf Hotel.