Just when you thought it wasn’t humanly possible to turn your fave ice cream into a cake, science comes through with this absolute triumph.

Golden Gaytime’s latest collaboration with Green’s Baking are just about to hit supermarket shelves with a range of packet mixes including a cake, brownie, brookie (brownie-cookie) and a mousse, you can knock up yourself.

They all have that distinctive toffee and vanilla flavour of Golden Gaytime ice cream and come complete with the biscuit crumbs on top.

Best bit?

You won’t have to wait long, they’ll be in the baking aisle of your local supermarket from Monday.

