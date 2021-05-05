If you’ve ever been in and around the Mornington area then you should know about Banjo’s Bakery Café because they’re coming up with some of the most iconic pie fillings I’ve ever heard of in my life.

We’re talking pies filled with Bangers and Mash, Chicken Parmigiana, Double Cheeseburger, and even Tasmanian Scallop Pies!

Their newest invention is the Lasagne Pie, fresh layers of pasta piled up with juicy minced beef, tomato, garlic, vegetable, and cheese to top it all off!

I don’t think you guys heard me…

They’ve created… a… LASAGNE PIE?!

Banjo’s Bakery Café has 44 franchises across the country in Tasmania, Queensland, Victoria, New South Wales, and South Australia and they’ll all be serving up the godly Lasagne Pie for in-store collection, UberEats even Click & Collection from today May 5th!

Advertisement

Advertisement