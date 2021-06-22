An Aussie lolly brand has transformed energy drinks into a new range of jelly sweets.

The Natural Confectionery Co. has unveiled three sports drink-inspired flavours, including Blue Lightning, Orange Blast and Lemon-Lime Leap.

‘Perfect for parties, lolly bowls for sharing or a half-time treat on game day, it’s exciting to see the first jellies made with renewable electricity hitting shelves across Australia,’ Paul Chatfield, senior marketing director, said.

‘The launch of our new Energy Sports Drink flavour is sure to generate a lot of buzz amongst lolly fans.’’

The lollies are available at Coles for just $4 a bag.