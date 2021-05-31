Darrell Lea has announced they have three new flavours coming to its Rocklea Road range and they all sound so delicious.

Being added to the range is Rocklea Lea Road Traditional Dark Chocolate which is filled with marshmallow, coconut, crunchy peanuts all smothered in Darrell Lea’s rich, smooth dark chocolate.

Add on top of that the Rocklea Lea Road Honeycomb Milk Chocolate will satisfy your cravings with a generous helping of chunky pieces of golden honeycomb.

To round it out there will be a Rocklea Lea Road Caramel Milk Chocolate which is loaded with salted caramel chips. Yum.

The three new block flavours join existing Rocklea Road block varieties on offer such as Raspberry and Milk Chocolate. You can find them available at your nearest Woolworths and Coles for RRP $5.00.