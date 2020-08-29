We’re obviously all huge fans of the traditional Violet Crumble, right?

And while we were sceptical about the dark chocolate version, we were happy to proven wrong.

Now Robern Menz has added another twist on that famous purple-foiled honeycomb treat.

Violet Crumble Caramel bites have been spotted on supermarket shelves, and they sound absolutely bloody delicious!

So far, we’ve only seen them at Woolies supermarkets, but on the plus side, they’re on sale this week.

You can pick up a pack of the bite-sized Violet Crumble Caramel treats for $3.

