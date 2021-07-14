If you are a fan of the incredible and classic Neapolitan ice cream, then get yourself to Maccas!

A TikTok user has sent people wild over the little trick she does at her local store.

The woman, who goes under the handle Melika_Zaikdi, shared the video of her pulling up to the drive-thru and ordering strawberry, chocolate and vanilla milkshakes, along with two spare cups.

“So we went to McDonald’s to try the Neapolitan milkshake. You HAVE to try this,” she wrote.

“First add the chocolate milkshake, then add the strawberry on top (and finally the vanilla to finish.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She told viewers to “trust the process”.

“Omg that blend,” she wrote. “Amazing. Tastes just like the ice cream.”

Time to try to it!