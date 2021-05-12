A US woman who claimed that Macca’s is heaps better in Australia has now shared the difference between KFC in America and Australia.

And she’s not happy about one feature.

Kaymie Wuerfel, from Florida, has gained more than 133,000 TokTok followers by showing the differences between the two countries.

However, one that has stunned, is that here in Australia, we are charged 30 cents for a sachet of sauce but it’s free in the US.

“The sauce thing still gets me,” another American said.

“If someone told me to pay for BBQ sauce I’d have laughed and walked away,” someone else chimed in.

For all we know, we might have a superior sauce that is well worth the money.