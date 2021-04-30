Queen Vic Market’s Winter Night Market is finally coming out of hibernation and Melburnians can tuck into all that incredible street food we’ve come to love over the years.

The local tradition will return for a 13-week season from Wednesday 2 June with everything you can usually expect from the popular event, including the market shopping, live music and roving entertainment.

The full line-up is yet to be announced, however Queen Vic is teasing a global street food menu which will include dumplings, spicy curries, smoky barbecue and melted cheesy pasta. Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Mmmmmmmmmmm.

Craft beers and cocktails will also be at the bar for those looking to add an extra kick to their evening. They will even be serving mulled wine which is perfect for drinking with your mates around the fire pit.

If you’re someone who loves to be a little ‘festive’, the Winter Night Market will also be celebrating Christmas in July which will be complete with Christmas trees, snow, eggnog, carollers and the big man himself, Santa Claus. It’s never too early to get on his nice list!

Queen Victoria Market’s Winter Night Market is on every Wednesday from the 2 June to 24 August. It begins from 5pm-10pm.