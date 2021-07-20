Last week news dropped that Arnott’s have released a new Gluten-Free range of their biscuits and whoever decided it was time for this is an actual godsend.

The GF versions of biscuits have rolled out in 3 of their most popular biccies.

The Scotch Finger, the best biscuit that’s ever existed still has the classic buttery, sweet base with a hint of vanilla but is now in a Gluten-Free version.

And it still snaps in half for when you pretend you’re gonna eat the other half later but just guiltily sneak back in 3 minutes to scoff it down.

The Choc Ripple and Tiny Teddy are also dropping in Gluten-Free!

Whilst the Tiny Teddy won’t have the entire flavour range, we get the best flavour – Choc Chip!

These bad boys should be available in Woolies and cost roughly $4.70 a pack.

