Last week news dropped that Arnott’s have released a new Gluten-Free range of their biscuits and whoever decided it was time for this is an actual godsend.
The GF versions of biscuits have rolled out in 3 of their most popular biccies.
The Scotch Finger, the best biscuit that’s ever existed still has the classic buttery, sweet base with a hint of vanilla but is now in a Gluten-Free version.
And it still snaps in half for when you pretend you’re gonna eat the other half later but just guiltily sneak back in 3 minutes to scoff it down.
The Choc Ripple and Tiny Teddy are also dropping in Gluten-Free!
Whilst the Tiny Teddy won’t have the entire flavour range, we get the best flavour – Choc Chip!
These bad boys should be available in Woolies and cost roughly $4.70 a pack.