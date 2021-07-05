There is a little code on your ALDI tuna that you have probably never realised is there but is actually quite important.

Printed on the lid of every tuna tin is a series of numbers that will tell you exactly where your food is sourced from.

The ‘FAO Area’ number can be found on each can and to find out more, all you need to do is go to the Aldi Website and key in the area number.

“Our customers can only make choices based on the information that’s available to them, so we appreciate how important it is to be transparent with our labelling,” ALDI says.

“You certainly won’t find any fishy business on the labels of our seafood!”