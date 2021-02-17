Pizza toppings – it’s an incredibly personal decision.

Do you always go for the same tried and tested favourites? Or are you always out trying new things, and different combinations?

No matter where you stand, there’s one thing that’s for sure. You love some and you hate some.

A new survey of more than 5000 participants has determined the US’ least favourite topping ever, according to a post on YouGov.com.

According to the poll, the most disliked topping in the States is anchovies.

No surprises there, right? However, you may be surprised to hear a few more of the results that were found.

It turns out that 52% of respondents said they don’t like eggplant as a pizza topping either, closely followed by artichokes.

The results say that 35% of the respondents choose to say NO pineapple on pizza… but we’re wondering if that number might be a bit different here in Australia.

Pepperoni is their clear favourite topping, with a 64% approval rating.