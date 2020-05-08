Melbourne chicken shop Chargrill Charlie’s has launched a new ‘local flavours’ range with pastry chef Anna Polyviou that will see us being able to create easy to bake COOKIES at home!

The triple choc cookie dough is now available in their Camberwell store and is just $15 for a 600g tub. Imagine how many cookies you can make for Mother’s Day!

On the launch of the product, Polyviou said “I am very excited for my collaboration with Chargrill Charlie’s as we both share the same passion for food and family. I really want family and friends to have fun during this time, and baking is the perfect way to spend time together at home”.

Well, we cannot wait to make them!