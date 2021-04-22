The Night Noodle Markets have been one of the best ways to watch the sun go down at Birrarung Marr since 2014. Melburnians weren’t able to get their hawker-style outdoor dining fix last year but luckily, nature is healing.

And you won’t even need to leave the house to enjoy the feast!

This year, you’ll be able to taste the delicious food you’d expect from the popular event from the comfort of your couch in ‘Night Noodle Markets at Home’.

In collaboration with Citi and DoorDash, the new twist will see eight vendors come together to offer an array of banquets that will be delivered right to your doorstep. It’s perfect for movie nights and even special evenings with loved ones.

So who’s on the list? We’re talking Hoy Pinoy, Thai Tide, Indomie Mi-Goreng, Puffle, Wonderbao, Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart, Kariton Sorbetes and of course… the ever so popular Flying Noodles!

Night Noodle Markets at Home is available from June 1-30 exclusively through the DoorDash app. Find more information here.