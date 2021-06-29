Maccas is currently giving away free tilting glasses with every Mac family meal, which have been described as being “designed to push the limits of wibble wobbling”.

And while many Aussies are big fans of them, one TikTok has said she’s confused by the freebie.

“So has anyone got the new Macca’s cup yet that doesn’t sit?” she asked her followers.

“I don’t get it. I’m a bit pissed off because I wanted to use it as a plant holder.”

Others commented saying “I spilt juice everywhere trying to pour into the cup on the counter because it started spinning,”

“I put milk in it and spilt everywhere,” another said.

There’s one thing for sure.. you can’t please everyone!