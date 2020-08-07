We’re loving that major food brands from Cornetto to Four N Twenty have been offering up plant-based alternatives to cater for vegetarians and vegans – and now one of the biggest lolly makers in the country has joined the gang.

The Natural Confectionery Company have launched their own vegan jellies, and according to those lucky enough to have a taste, sweet-tooths won’t know the difference!

“We couldn’t ignore the requests from Aussies asking for a Vegan-friendly option. We believe all lolly lovers deserve to enjoy The Natural Confectionery Co.’s delicious jellies, so we’re proud to be able to offer Australians a sensational new product that doesn’t compromise on taste,” The Natural Confectionery Co. Australia Marketing Director Lauren Fildes said to Delicious.

You’ll be able to find these goodies in Coles and independent retailers from Mid-August and Woolworths from Mid-September for $4 a bag.