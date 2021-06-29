An Aussie mum has sent the internet into a spin with an incredible KFC-themed cake for her son’s 34th birthday.

Shots of the cake have been doing the rounds online, with many commenting on the incredible likeness of the fried chicken meal.

The cake replicates the iconic KFC bucket, complete with fried chicken pieces, along with a serving of chips and, of course, a potato and gravy.

The woman behind the masterpiece, Tracey from the Central Coast, says that she used LCM bars, Caramilk chocolate, Crunchy Nut Cornflakes and Coles mud cakes.

We’re not surprised Coles mud cakes are involved, those bad boys can do anything!

The cake took Tracey an hour and a half to assemble and ended up costing her $35 for all of the ingredients.

Not bad to give her son the BEST. BIRTHDAY. EVER!

