If you had a trip to the US on the cards for 2020 or even 2021, you would definitely be feeling deprived of a sweet, juicy American burger right now. Sure, fast food is fast food, but heading to a burger joint in the states is all part of the experience.

Luckily for us, mega burger chain Five Guys are about to launch down under and they’ve got their first Australian location locked in.

And no, it’s not a pop up. It’s there to STAY!

Sydney will get first dibs this time around, with the first Aussie Five Guys to arrive in Penrith in the city’s west. The franchise’s Australian operating company Seagrass Group plans to expand into “premium” locations in Sydney’s CBD afterwards, which was the original plan had it not been for COVID-19.

It’s expected the first store will be open around mid-year, with construction to begin shortly – exciting stuff!

Not in NSW? You won’t have to wait for too long. Melbourne and Brisbane will be able to get their hands on Five Guys burgers as well with 20 locations planned to be opened before the end of the year across the country.

