From today, iconic chocolate brand KitKat will look different after they undertook research that left them shocked.

The milk chocolate bar will replace its usual logo with a recycling symbol.

It’s after a study found that 80 per cent of Aussies wanted to recycle but nearly half the population don’t know how to.

The move is part of its campaign “Give the Planet a Break”, which will encourage and educate Aussies to recycle their soft plastics correctly.

The study showed that one in four people are unaware that they can recycle soft plastics such as chocolate and lolly wrappers, with a further 17 per cent unaware that soft plastics need to be recycled separately from other household recycling.

“So we hope this bold move gives people the confidence and understanding to recycle their soft plastics correctly and help ‘Give The Planet a Break’,” head of marketing confectionery Joyce Tan said.