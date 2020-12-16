Cadbury knows that to balance the health kick we’ll all be starting in the new year we’ll need chocolate. Duh.

Conveniently, they’ve decided to mix it up a little and release a brand new Twirl bar, the Twirl Breakaway.

This bad boy sandwiches the swirls and curls of a milk chocolate Twirl bar between two crispy Breakaway wafers, all coated in their incredible dairy milk chocolate.

The Twirl Caramilk made waves, but we’re ready for the next new thing and this just might be it.

But we’ll have to wait until next year for it, January 2021 more specifically.

