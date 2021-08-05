If you were looking for good news this week, look no further as we have found Brookies!

The cheesecake shop has combined our two favourite things, Brownies & Cookies, to create this marvellous new concoction known as ‘Brookies’.

The first of their three brookie options is the Black Forest Brookie, A brownie cookie sandwich filled with their classic cheesecake mix and centered with a sour cherry glaze and coated with Belgian chocolate shavings!

The second flavour is the Strawberry Cheesecake Brookie, filled with their classic cheesecake mix and centered with natural strawberry pulp.

Their menu’s third and final option is a chocolate glaze flavour, filled with their classic cheesecake mix and centered with a handmade chocolate ganache!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Each Brookie will cost you about $5.95 and are available all over Australia and Uber Eats will be driving them straight to your house!