Dessert for breakfast is simply the best. Sometimes all you need is a big scoop of ice cream on your waffles on a Saturday after a long week.

Feeling like you’re overdue for a #treatyourself moment? (let’s face it, we all are). Well, you might want to turn your head to Guzman Y Gomez, because they’ve just added something pretty tempting to their breakfast menu.

Every day before 10:30am, these legends will now be whipping up Churro French Toast. Good lord.

Their spin on the breakfast classic sees the french toast coated in scrumptious cinnamon sugar and then topped with Dulce de Leche.

You can get it in stores and have it delivered, so there’s no need to leave home if you’re doing your part to stay safe or simply want to enjoy this treat in bed.

Advertisement