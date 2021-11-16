Summer’s just around the corner and what else do you want to do but easy schnities in the sun and drink some cold beers with your mates.

The Bavarian restaurants across NSW, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, and the ACT are now doing All-You-Can-Meat platters all day every Thursday from the 18th November until the 23rd December.

6 weeks starting from tomorrow 18th November, guests will be able to load up their plates with crispy pork belly, chicken schnitzels, German sausages, saucy chicken wings, and an assortment of sides including mash, sauerkraut, and red cabbage, and ALL of that for $35 per person (minimum 2pp).

You’ll start with one platter, but if you finish it don’t fret, the wonderful staff will replenish it for you STAT.

Also, it’s worth noting that as a little Christmas present to its loyal customers, The Bavarian will host Kids Eat Free every Sunday from the 21st of November!

So any children ages 12 or under can eat completely free from the kid’s menu with any adult main meal.

