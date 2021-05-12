Everyone remembers drinking UDLs back in the day, boys would pop em’ in paper bags and pretend they were beers and girls pretended they didn’t know.

The iconic Aussie pre-mix has been part of our culture since 1965 and they disappeared for a while but now they’re back with a gorgeous, bright, and fun redesign!

Channeling all things Y2K, the retro design will take you back to a happier time but don’t worry, the cans may look different but the drink is still the same!

With a huge variety of flavours including Passionfruit, Pineapple, Watermelon, Orange, Raspberry, Green Apple, Mixed Berry Zero Sugar, Lemon Lime & Soda, Lime & Soda, Tropical and Strawberry Lime Zero Sugar there’s something for everyone!

375mL cans are now available in big liquor stores across the country and it’ll cost you $24.99 for a 6-pack or if you’re up to the task, $37.99 for a 10-pack!

So grab your glow sticks, snapbacks and low-rise jeans because it’s time to PARTY!

