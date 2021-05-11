TeeVee Snacks have just gone and dropped a huge range with Krispy Kreme which could possibly be the best collaboration since they combined chocolate and milk.

When did this happen and why were we not alerted about this sooner!

There has been zero information released about this collab. Both Arnott’s and Krispy Kreme haven’t posted or shared the news on either of their social accounts. With limited information about the collab we put our detective hats on and went digging.

Coles seems to be selling the boxed goods for $4 and the flavours look amazing. With 5 ultimate Krispy Kreme flavours, you can treat yourself to kookies & kreme, strawberry sprinkles, choc iced, caramel delight and original glazed.

Happy Valley Foodland also posted a picture of the teeVee snacks on their shelves going for $3!

We don’t know how long they will be around, or how much stock is available so literally run, don’t walk!