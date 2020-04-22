It was a good day when Tex-Mex fast food giant Taco Bell opened their stores in Australia, but today is an even better day.

Today we found out that the taco joint is offering up free delivery at the moment to help all of us get our Mexican fix while in isolation!

Taco Bell has teamed up with Menulog for the limited time offer, bringing us all of their menu options like tacos, quesadillas, nachos and more without any delivery fee.

And what’s even better is that there’s no minimum spend either! So even if you live alone and are ordering just enough for one (Although for us, that’s still a LOT) then you can still get yourself a delicious Taco Bell feast!

All you need to do to get the free delivery is head to Menulog and order from Taco Bell through their website or app! The free delivery seems to be available for all of their store locations which can be found on their website here.

Now all we need is some margaritas! Isolation fiesta over zoom anyone?