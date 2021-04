Taco Bell is fast becoming my favourite fast-food chain and you know why?

Because they’re freaking adorable.

Do you know why they’re giving away free tacos on Tuesday, May the 4th?

Because it’ll be a half-moon that day…

… and a half-moon looks like a taco.

ADORABLE, BLESS YOU TACO BELL AND YOUR TACO MOON!

If you head into any Taco Bell in Australia and mention the ‘Taco Moon’ anytime during trading hours on May 4th, you’ll get a free Crunchy Taco Supreme!

