Three fast-food chains will open on the same site in Beaconsfield as part of a new development.

Carls Jnr, Taco Bell and KFC will be built on the vacant land on the corner of Whiteside Road and Princes Highway.

Carlos Jnr first opened in Victoria at Westfield Knox in 2018 and has been labelled a success, with further restaurants to come.

Cardinia Council Policy, Design and Growth Area planning manager Luke Connell said “In accordance with the Officer Precinct Structure Plan, a planning permit was issued on May 1 2020 for the use and development of the land for a service station, food and drink premises, and convenience restaurants.”