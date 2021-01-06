There has been outrage (and excitement) on the internet the past week as individuals have noticed that Coles and Woolworths have already started selling Easter Eggs and Hot Cross Buns.

Most seems to think it’s far too early to be selling anything Easter related, whilst some are faux outraged but secretly excited… some being me.

Coles are selling Easter eggs on NYE and I am outraged and also buying some — Alissa M. (@lissertations) December 31, 2020

I reject Coles’ early push of Easter products, but I also reserve the right to buy Hot Cross Buns anytime they are available. pic.twitter.com/m5iuls1CMA — buckleup (@buckleup) January 2, 2021

With 3 months still left to go both Coles and Woolworths have released Easter stock starting in Western Australia and being rolled across the nation.

Both supermarkets had their new hot cross bun range available to purchase on Boxing Day!

Customers seemed unimpressed with being confronted with Easter when the Christmas season was still in progress. Popped into the shops last night and saw #Easter eggs already on sale in both @Woolworths and @Coles. The #Christmas season isn’t even over yet (it ends on January 6). Yikes! pic.twitter.com/BZBjo3nf8T — Samantha Amjadali (@sam_amjadali) January 5, 2021

Coles’ Head of Bakery Operations Shaun Percy made a statement on Facebook saying “Early sales of hot cross buns last year tell us there’s very strong demand to see the Easter treat on shelves as soon as possible.”

“While we understand there may be different views on selling the Easter treat early, our bakers are constantly being asked by customers when they can get their hands on our delicious hot cross buns.”

“We’re always listening to our customers and this is about offering our customers the products that they want to see on shelves for longer and as soon as possible.”

According to the Daily Mail, Coles surveyed and found over 53 percent of hot cross bun eaters actually love eating the bun outside of Easter time ( me being one of them), however it really seems like the majority aren’t having it.

Spotted hot-cross buns four months before Easter in #Coles lol. — Angela Korras (@AngelaKorras) January 5, 2021

Coles already have Easter eggs and hot cross buns out, I can’t — BETH ☾ (@halfmoonbeth) January 3, 2021

That’s an excellent question. A question worthy of being asked to @Coles

Why are you selling EASTER HOT CROSS BUNS in January for? — Beverley Forte (@BevForte) January 5, 2021

