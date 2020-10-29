There has been a recall issued for protein balls that are sold across Australia.

Food Standards Australia issued the recall for Bounce Protein Ball Cashew Caramel 40g on Wednesday.

The balls are sold at Coles, Woolworths and independent food retailers including IGA, 7-Eleven, Caltex, BP, EG Fuels and United Fuel.

The product is also sold at On the Run in South Australia.

The recall is due to the ‘potential presence of foreign matter’ with the matter being ‘plastic.’

The impacted protein balls are batch M2310 and have a best before the date of 21/07/21.

Shoppers who bought the Bounce protein ball have been advised not to eat the product.

Consumers can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.