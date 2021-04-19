Subway and DoorDash have teamed up to announced an epic promotion across Australia where Door Dash users have the opportunity to get $1 delivery on Subway orders over $25 from the 19th of April.

You’ll be able to jump on the promo from 11am-3pm every day until the 9th of May and Subway will through in a three-pack of Subway cookies!!

Remember to use the codeword SUBWAY2021 when you check out.

“More Australians are growing hungry for real, fresh food that doesn’t break the bank. At Subway, we create mouth-watering meals every day that gives Aussies their fresh food fix, with flavours to suit every tastebud, and who wouldn’t want that delivered straight to their door for only $1?” said Subway Australia Country Director, Geoff Cockerill.