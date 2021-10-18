EPISODE X

“A NEW CALIPPO”

A very short time ago, in a ‘Corner Store’ just down the road …

It is a period of great nostalgia. Streets executives, scheming from a hidden factory,

have nailed their attempt at praying on “Star Wars-Tragics” to purchase their latest iced-lollies.

During the battle of insatiable urges, Streets spies managed to snap a photo of me cheekily biting into a Lightsaber Calippo…

THESE. ARE. AMAZING!

Remember those ‘Lightsaber’ spoons you could get in cereal boxes?

They lit up with the press of a button, and your siblings would fight over them!? … Maybe just me.

These new Calippos are THAT level of nostalgia!

They’re now available and are $7 for a six-pack!

