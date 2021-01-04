It’s early in the new year sure, but we’re calling it, this might just be the best new addition to the supermarket freezer in 2021.

Streets has produced a new Caramilk-flavoured Magnum ice cream and it sounds damn delicious!

The Luxe Gold Caramelised Chocolate Magnum is just the latest treat to take inspiration from the Cadbury chocolate, which reappeared on supermarket shelves last year.

The new flavour is part of the Luxe range of Magnums, which also includes a brand new Cake Batter flavour.

The ice creams are available for $10.50 in packs of four at Aussie supermarkets now.