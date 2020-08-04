Paddle Pop ice cream has been a staple in Summer for generations… and at any time of the year. Who can resist a Paddle Pop?

We’ve all tried and tested the three iconic flavours – Banana, Chocolate and Rainbow – but it turns out the company behind the treat, Streets had another plan up its sleeve.

A BRAND NEW flavour has snuck its way into our supermarkets and everyone wants to get their hands on it… Strawberry Milkshake!

According to fans who have managed to find a pack, the new Paddle Pop “tastes and smells just like a strawberry milkshake.” DELICIOUS!

You can grab eight-packs of the new treat for $7 a box in supermarkets now. You may have to do some snooping… these ones will be hot property.

