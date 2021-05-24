I don’t know how long I’ve been sleeping on this, but you can get cups of ‘The Cheesecake Shop’ cheesecake in cups at Coles!!

And they’re the best flavoured ones!!

Anyone who shops at ‘The Cheesecake Shop’ knows that Strawberry and Passionfruit are the ONLY ones to seriously consider and now I can get them snack-sized from Coles for $3?!

Is this a dream?

I wonder if these cups will hold a flame to the OG cakes because the brick and mortar stores are getting harder and harder to locate these days.

A lot of Sydney city-based stores have closed down and you’ll have to adventure to Greater Sydney to shop in person.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, from me to Coles, thank you for this snacking opportunity.