Starburst have finally realised exactly what every lover of lollies has known to be true for decades: That pink is the absolute superior flavour Starburst.

And before you comment saying that “pink is not a flavour”, don’t bother. For the purpose of this article, pink is absolutely both a colour and a flavour.

A keen-eyed snack fan has spotted a packet of all-pink Starburst Chews in a Coles Supermarket in Victoria.

And you know what this means? You can now grab a pack of the best Starburst lollies in THE BEST LOLLY FLAVOUR without having to worry about all those passenger flavours. Like yellow.

Seriously, what is yellow bringing to the table in a bag of Starburst Chews?

It looks like you’ll be able to grab packets of Starburst All Pink Chews for $4.50 from Coles supermarkets.

It’s the closest thing you’ll get to a please-all party treat!

