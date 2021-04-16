As more people take up a Vegan lifestyle, there is now more demand than ever for dining options. If you’re in the South Melbourne area, you’ll be pumped about this news.

Marko has recently launched at South Melbourne Market and is officially the popular site’s first 100% plant-based dinner.

Tuck into burgers, pitas and bowls that are all vegetable based. Enjoy delicious corn ribs on the side as well as broccolini, crispy eggplant chips and there is even a Feed Me menu for those who simply can’t decide.

Coffee is supplied by Clement at South Melbourne Market (by foot!) and they’ve got a list of natural wines, craft beers and cocktails.

Licking your lips yet? Find Marko at Site 99, South Melbourne Market, Cecil Street, South Melbourne.

