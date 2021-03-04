Your uncontested fave sour lolly has decided to step up its game, introducing brand new Sour Patch Kids flavours.

Sour Patch Kids BERRY brings you your favourite little sour babies with three new berry flavours.

We’re talking blue raspberry, black currant and strawberry… I know, it’s so good.

There are people out there who don’t love the delicious citrus variety of lemon and lime (ya’ll crazy), so berry is for you.

Sour Patch Kids Berry don’t contain any artificial colours or flavours so you can have a guilt-free time chowing them down.