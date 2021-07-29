Ahh Warheads…the delicious, sour then sweet lollies that also determined how tough you were based on if you pulled a face. I don’t know about you, but I have such vivid memories about Warheads so clearly they had an impact on my childhood

Now, they’re entering my adulthood as a mad genius has gone and created Warhead seltzers and they’re EXTREME SOUR!

Unfortunately for us, they’re only available in America but maybe if we beg hard enough, they’ll bring them down under.

The New York brewery, Artisanal Brew Works have teamed up with Impact Confections (the company that makes Warheads) to create the ultimate beverage, the Warhead Extreme Sour Hard Seltzer! And they did not sleep on the flavours or the alcohol content…5%

They created all our favourites, Green Apple, Lemon, Black Cherry, Blue Raspberry and Watermelon.

Apparently, the flavour is pretty spot on with a tart start then melting into a mellow sweetness, much like the OG lollies.

The launch of the Seltzers come after the popular launch of Artisianal Brewery’s Warhead Sour Ales.

So…PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE CAN WE HAVE THEM PLEAASEEE!