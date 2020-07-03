Soccer players in the Major League Soccer league have been left bemused by the underwhelming food options being provided to them.

Players in the American league are currently staying in a quarantine hub in Florida’s Disney World, ensuring that the players are isolated from the outside world.

To make sure players don’t have to interact with the general public, the league is even providing food.

It’s just that some of the options giving players flashbacks to the shambolic Fyre Festival and its catering…options.

Toronto FC’s Omar Gonzalez chose the house-roasted prime new york strip loin served with horseradish creme fraiche, Brillat-Savarin cheese and black batard, which sounds incredible.

However, some the actual meal left Gonzalez a little underwhelmed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Teammate Eriq Zavaleta responded with his choice of bourbon-glazed smoke virginia ham, but the results were not too different.

At a cost of around $95 for lunch, it seems that caterers are truly taking advantage of the quarantine hub’s captive audience.

Advertisement