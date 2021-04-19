Famed barbecue festival Meatstock will be making a pit stop in Melbourne this October for a whole weekend of delicious feeds and good tunes.

You’ll be able to walk around Melbourne Showgrounds and taste food from over a dozen of the best smoking vendors on the scene, including the likes of Bluebonnet, Hoy Pinot, Red Gum BBQ and Limp Brisket.

There will also be an international twist with American guests Louie Mueller BBQ and Blue Oak BBQ set to give us Aussies a taste of what it’s like on the other side of the pond.

It’s not a festival without some music and Meatstock have delivered with The Soul Movers, Jim Lawrie, Jebediah and more booked on the line-up.

There is some good news for anyone who missed out last year’s event due to its unfortunate cancellation – you can have your ticket reissued!

Meatstock comes to Melbourne from Saturday 23 October to Sunday 24 October at Melbourne Showgrounds. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased here.

